2022 Hicksville 9/11 Commemoration

The Hicksville Fire Department successfully organized an event to honor the memory of those lost on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The event was named “September 11th Remembrance” and took place Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Strong Street Fire Station memorial, near the Hicksville Post Office.



The program started with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Honorary Chief Nicholas Brigandi. The opening prayer was offered by Pastor Jaime Aguilar.

Hicksville Fire Department officers of Citizens Engine Company #3 and Emergency Company #5 placed wreaths to honor the memory of heroes who sacrificed their lives to save others and to those whose lives were taken that day.

Family members of 9/11 victims, Hicksville residents and guests were invited to place a carnation at the base of the memorial. The closing prayer was offered by Father Christopher Sullivan.

A summary describing 9/11 historical facts is as follows: It was Tuesday morning of September 11, 2001 when four airplanes were hijacked with the purpose to inflict damages on the United States. Two airplanes crashed purposefully into the Twin Towers of the Word Trade Center in New York City. The first plane at 8:46 a.m. crashed into the North Tower of the Word Trade Center, the second plane at 9:03 a.m. crashed into South Tower of the Word Trade Center, the third plane at 9:37 a.m. crashed into the west side of the Pentagon, in the fourth plane at 10:03 am the passengers attempted to gain control but the hijackers directed the airplane to crash in a field in Pennsylvania. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. If you are interested to learn more, you can visit your local library or your trusted sites on the Internet.

At the 9/11 efforts to control the damage, many fire fighters worked heroically to save lives, among them were two officers with roots in Hicksville, Ex-Chief Terrence (Terry) Farrell and Ex-Captain George Howard.

Farrell entered the Hicksville Fire Department in December 1974 as a member of Chemical Engine Company #3. He was elected to serve as the 30th Captain in 1982 and again in 1983. In 1989, Farrell served as the 55th Chief of the Hicksville Fire Department. He always kept Hicksville in his heart, as he would be happy each Labor Day to march proudly in the annual parade by leading a division. For his excellent service, the American Legion, the Elks Club and others presented the Terrence Farrell Awards recognizing his contributions. He also received a Certificate of Merit from the Hicksville Fire Department.

Howard entered the Hicksville Fire Department in April 1976 as a member of Emergency Company #5. He was elected to serve as the 44th Captain in 1989 and again in 1990. His persistence, dedication and experience helped him obtain a job as a 2nd Deputy Chief Fire instructor at the Nassau Fire Service Academy, where he served as both motivator and disciplinarian. A fitting tribute by the Hicksville Fire Department was bestowed to Howard when he was posthumously presented with the rank of Honorary Chief of the Hicksville Fire Department.

The event was attended by many people from Hicksville and the neighboring communities. Among others, present at the event were Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker and past President of Northwest Civic Association Joel Berse.

At the end of the ceremony, a final salute was performed by the Chief of Hicksville Fire Department Christopher Moskos.

Michael Christodoulou is the Past President of Hicksville Historical Society