2022 Midterm Election Results

Nov. 8 was Election Day, and voters lined up at their local ballots to elect who they believe would do the best job. Here are the results of the 2022 election.
Governor
Kathy Hochul (D) (Winner)
Lee Zeldin (R)
Lieutenant Governor
Antonio Delgado (D) (Winner)
Alison Esposito (R)
New York State Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli (D) (Winner)
Paul Rodriguez (R)
New York State Attorney General
Leticia James (D) (Winner)
Michael Henry (R)
U.S. Senate
Chuck Schumer (D) (Winner)
Joe Pinion (R)
New York Congressional
District 2
Andrew Garbarino (R) (Winner)
Jackie Gordon (D)
New York State Senate
District 5
Steven Rhoads (R) (Winner)
John Brooks (D)
New York State Senate
District 6
Kevin Thomas (D) (Winner)
James Coll (R)
New York State Senate
District 8
Alexis Weik (R) (Winner)
John Alberts (D)
New York State Assembly
District 9
Michael Durso (R) (Winner)
Steven Dellavecchia (D)
New York State Assembly
District 15
Jake Blumencranz (R) (Winner)
Amanda Field (D)
–Source: New York State Board of Elections