2022 Midterm Election Results

Nov. 8 was Election Day, and voters lined up at their local ballots to elect who they believe would do the best job. Here are the results of the 2022 election.

Governor

Kathy Hochul (D) (Winner)

Lee Zeldin (R)

Lieutenant Governor

Antonio Delgado (D) (Winner)

Alison Esposito (R)

New York State Comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli (D) (Winner)

Paul Rodriguez (R)

New York State Attorney General

Leticia James (D) (Winner)

Michael Henry (R)

U.S. Senate

Chuck Schumer (D) (Winner)

Joe Pinion (R)

New York Congressional

District 2

Andrew Garbarino (R) (Winner)

Jackie Gordon (D)

New York State Senate

District 5

Steven Rhoads (R) (Winner)

John Brooks (D)

New York State Senate

District 6

Kevin Thomas (D) (Winner)

James Coll (R)

New York State Senate

District 8

Alexis Weik (R) (Winner)

John Alberts (D)

New York State Assembly

District 9

Michael Durso (R) (Winner)

Steven Dellavecchia (D)

New York State Assembly

District 15

Jake Blumencranz (R) (Winner)

Amanda Field (D)

–Source: New York State Board of Elections