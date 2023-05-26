3rd Annual“Rally For Rebecca 5K Run-Walk-Roll

In honor of Plainview resident Rebecca Koltun

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) is partnering with Terri Miller, PT, Ph. D and Arthur Miller, DDS; the United Spinal Association; Mid Island Y JCC; Plainview Water District; the Snyder Family (Denver); SUSA FC Long Island, Chesney, Nicholas & Brower LLP; Minuteman Press Syosset; Sarah Bogaty Communications; Total Home Construction; Northwell Health STARS Rehab Center; The Brenner Family; Douglas Elliman-Robin Azougi; Permobil Americas; All Island Speech & Stuttering Therapy; Yoga Six of Plainview; Mitchell A. Greenbaum, DPM; All Round Foods; Family Bagels of Plainview, Iavarone Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria; Greenfield Shoprite to host the third annual “Rally for Rebecca” 5K run-walk-roll. The event is a fundraiser for Plainview resident Rebecca Koltun, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a tragic ski accident. All proceeds from the event will help offset medical and living expenses not covered by Rebecca’s insurance or Medicaid.

Residents who would like to support or participate in the 5K race either in person or virtually can register at https://events.elitefeats.com/23Rebecca. Please contact Legislator Drucker’s office at 516-571-6216 or Adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov for additional information; to learn more about Rebeca’s story, please email Rally4Rebecca5K@gmail.com.

WHEN: Saturday, May 27, 2023

TIME: Fun Run starts at 8 a.m.; 5K starts at 8:30 am (rain or shine)

WHERE: Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School

121 Central Park Road, Plainview, NY 11803

–Submitted by the Minority Caucus