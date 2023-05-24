Mary Abbatiello, 78, of Massapequa, left this life on May 2nd, 2023, at the Good Sheppard Hospice House in Port Jefferson, after experiencing complications from lung cancer.

Mary was born on September 15, 1944. She is survived by her daughter Patti Ann Westbay, and husband Phillip Grattagliano, her son Michael Abbatiello, and wife Jessica Vickerson, and six grandchildren, Tyler, Alec, Emma, Nicolas, Helen, and Charlotte.

Mary was a spirited, independent woman who cared deeply for the people in her life. She was strong willed and stubborn, but those traits defined her, and gave her the strength she needed for life’s challenges.

Mary loved spending time at the beach, a good thrift shop, and being with

loved ones who were “on her team.”

Mary will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Good Sheppard Hospice House in Port Jefferson.

Mary requested her ashes to be spread at Tobay Beach in a private service in the event of her death.