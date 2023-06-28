Saladino and Town Board Honor “Regal Eagles” Bethpage H.S. Robotics Team

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board recently honored the Bethpage Robotics Team, the “Regal Eagles”. This amazing team has excelled in the highest levels of competition, winning the 2023 Engineering Inspiration Award at FIRST Long Island’s Regional Competition. This accomplishment earned the Regal Eagles a place at FIRST World Championship in Texas, for the seventh year consecutively.

Supervisor Saladino and Town Board members congratulated the students and faculty and Altice was on hand to present the Robotics Team with a $1,500 check from Optimum in honor of their achievements.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

