6th Annual Ladybug Release In Farmingdale

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, known for its exceptionally beautiful grounds and world-class arboreta, hosted its 6th Annual Ladybug Release for hundreds of Long Island community residents where over a half million ladybugs were released into the environment to help protect plant life.

The three sessions gave the Long Island community an opportunity to learn more about the positive environmental impact ladybugs have on our ecosystem.

“Ladybugs are one of nature’s greatest superheroes,” said Christin Alexander, Pinelawn’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “They protect plants from Aphids, which when not controlled, can cause damage to the health of plants. This allows us to provide a much safer alternative to the environment and limit the use of pesticides.”

The family-friendly event gave participants the opportunity to participate in a live, educational session with Pinelawn’s knowledgeable grounds staff who explained how a common garden pest, the Aphid, can harm the health of plant life, but can be controlled through the introduction of their natural predator, the Lady Beetle, also known as the ladybug. Quick fact: Ladybugs can eat up to 5,000 aphids in their lifetime!

Pinelawn’s educational events are free of charge and open to the public. Click here to see the full 2023 calendar of events, and to be added to the email list to learn more.

Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, located in Farmingdale, New York, is a non-sectarian cemetery.

—Submitted by Audrey Cohen