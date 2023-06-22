A Deep Dive Into Poetry At Massapequa’s East Lake School

To kick off a poetry unit, second graders at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District shared their knowledge about the unique genre of writing.

Teacher Michaela Koetzner gave students a prompt, “What do you think of when you hear poetry?” Students typed in their responses using Padlet, a digital discussion board, and could also add images. From their Chromebooks, the young poets could view and respond to each other’s thoughts.

Ms. Koetzner said that the poetry unit builds upon their knowledge from first grade. Over the next several weeks, students will learn about poem structure and organization, and read several different types of poems. Noting that the meaning of a poem can often be subtle or complex, Ms. Koetzner said her students will do repeated readings. The unit will conclude with them writing original poems.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District