A Friendly Start To The Year At Massapequa’s Mckenna School

Friendship is a common theme this year at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, as strong bonds between classmates creates a welcoming learning environment for all students.

In Melanie Kane’s first grade class, friendship is a popular topic when students gather on the carpet for morning meeting. In addition to sharing their feelings, Ms. Kane pulls “morning meeting chips” from a cup that have discussion prompts. Recently, students discussed the qualities they look for in their friends and kind gestures that someone else did for them in the past few days.

Students in Ms. Kane’s class also read several books about friendship including “Chrysanthemum,” “David Goes to School” and “Some Monsters are Different.” Themes included acceptance and kindness.

In Elizabeth O’Hara’s second grade class, students completed “Wanted: A Friend” writing projects. Each piece was included with a self-portrait and was a way of fostering new friendships through common interests.

The message of friendship is always on display at McKenna, which has a colorful friendship bench in the main lobby.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District