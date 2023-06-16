A History Of Nassau’s Train Stations, Pt. 1

From delays to rowdy passengers to new routes requiring a transfer, many of us struggle with the transportation entity that is the Long Island Rail Road. However, despite its flaws, the LIRR remains the busiest commuter railroad in North America, carrying approximately 200,000 customers each weekday on 947 daily trains. Currently consisting of 11 branches from Penn Station to Montauk, this mammoth network was first established almost 200 years ago, and is the oldest United States railroad still operating under its original name and charter.

Developing such a complex, widespread transportation system has required endurance, hard labor, collaboration, and communication. This two-part series explores the history of The Observer’s rail stations, which have come a long way since the 19th century.

The LIRR was organized on June 17, 1835. Initially, it was not designed to serve local traffic on Long Island, but rather to be part of a railroad/steamship route between New York City and Boston. So the first line – called the Brooklyn and Jamaica (B&J) line – was built down the middle of Long Island, which was relatively uninhabited compared to the coast. This line proved successful, and the LIRR determined to expand eastward. Hicksville Station was opened on March 1, 1837.

Hicksville Station

According to LIRR archivist Steven Lynch, “the LIRR reached Hicksville in 1837, as a single-track railroad. The station became a depot for produce, particularly cucumbers for a Heinz Company plant. After a blight destroyed the cucumber crops, the farmers grew potatoes.” Hicksville remained a central terminal for the next four years due to the financial panic of 1837, during which railroad expansion greatly slowed. Construction eastward eventually resumed in the 1840s.

The Hicksville station, being among the oldest in LIRR’s history, has had several depots. The original station burned down in 1864, and a second location was not opened until 1873. This second depot was moved to a private location less than 20 years later and a third depot opened. The third depot was razed in 1962, with a fourth depot serving as a temporary station. The fifth (and final) depot opened in 1964 on an elevated structure.

Hicksville is a unique station in that its rails eastward fork quite dramatically; northward along the Port Jefferson branch, and eastward to the Ronkonkoma Branch (along which the Bethpage and Farmingdale stations were established). The Hicksville station helped lay the groundwork for layman commuting across Long Island.

Bethpage Station

LIRR tracks were completed on the present line in 1841.At first, trains did not stop in Bethpage, bypassing it in favor of Farmingdale station further east. In 1854, the LIRR began stopping in an area called Jerusalem. A few years later, a local post office opened, which was called Jerusalem station. In 1867, residents voted to change the name of the local post office to Central Park, and both that and Jerusalem appeared on LIRR schedules until 1936. It was in October of that year that both were officially renamed Bethpage. The station would burn down only 20 years later and was fully reconstructed in the 1960s.

Electrified service through the station was inaugurated in 1987.

The Bethpage station, despite not having been called such for the first half of its life, was part of a wave of establishing more stations between major stops. Following WWI and WWII, massive population booms helped to fill out previously desolate areas of central Long Island. As the rails crossed through several of these new towns, collective action was taken to fill the need for rail transport by creating a slew of new stops along the Ronkonkoma branch.

Farmingdale Station

In the 1830s, anticipating construction of the railroad, land developer Ambrose George purchased a large tract of land between a community then known as Bethpage and an area in Suffolk County known as Hardscrabble. He built a general store in the western part of this property which he named Farmingdale. Less than a decade later, the railroad arrived and donned his nomenclature. Farmingdale station was opened in 1841, and is the easternmost station in Nassau County.

The station was rebuilt in 1875 and again in 1890. In the early 1900s, an expansion was considered for South Farmingdale. In early years it was called the Central Extension. The Central Extension was perhaps doomed from the start. It ran occasional freight, but passenger service ended before the conclusion of the 19th century and the line was never used as a connecting branch (as was the high-volume Manorville-Eastport connection), according to Dave Keller. As a result, the Central Extension fell into disrepair.

When the Montauk branch was electrified to Babylon in 1925, the Central Extension was revitalized and heavily rebuilt with then-current-sized rail and new ties. Third rail ties were also installed as it was originally intended to be electrified.

According to Keller, the Central extension never became electrified, but passenger trains began using it semi-regularly, and when the Manorville/Eastport spur was removed, the Central was used for all Montauk trains that ran via the Main Line to “B” tower at Bethpage Junction and return. In Vince Seyfried’s LIRR History Vol II it states “ In 1925 the disused Central Extension between Farmingdale and Babylon was extensively overhauled for the use of through trains to Babylon and points east, this change being necessitated by the electrification of the Montauk Division.”

Farmingdale serves as a representation of two sides of the railroad coin. The main station was anticipated from the very start, and was even anticipated prior to the arrival of the tracks. The south station was an attempt to further expand on the popularity of the main station, but went through several phases of failure before finding success more than 80 years after the original Farmingdale station was established.

—Special thanks to Steven Lynch and trainsarefun.com for information on the LIRR and its history!