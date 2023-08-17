Summer is a time of pure bliss and joy. The sun shines brightly, casting its warm and golden rays upon us, enveloping us in a comforting and soothing embrace. The world comes alive with vibrant colors and fragrant scents. The gentle breeze carries the laughter of children playing and the sweet aroma of blooming flowers. It is a season of endless possibilities and adventures, where time seems to slow down. The days are longer, allowing us to bask in the beauty of nature and indulge in various outdoor activities. From beach trips to barbecues, picnics to pool parties, summer brings people closer together, fostering a sense of community and connection. It is a time to create unforgettable memories with loved ones, to rejuvenate and recharge our spirits. In the enchanting realm of summer, the worries and stresses of everyday life fade away, leaving only a sense of freedom, happiness, and pure bliss.

Summer, oh how it frustrates and drains me! The scorching heat is unbearable, making it impossible to step foot outside without immediately breaking into a sweat. The air feels heavy and suffocating, leaving me longing for a breath of fresh, cool air. The sun’s relentless rays beat down on me, leaving me exhausted and fatigued. My once favorite outdoor activities become unbearable as the intense heat drains every ounce of energy from my body. The mosquitoes seem to thrive during this time, invading my personal space and leaving me covered in itchy bites. And let’s not forget the never-ending chorus of lawnmowers and construction work that constantly disturbs any attempt at peace and tranquility. Summer, you are a season of discomfort and inconvenience, testing my patience and leaving me yearning for the crisp, refreshing days of fall.

Truth be told, I didn’t write one word of the paragraph in praise of summer or the lament about summer. Nor did I plagiarize from some other author. No, I asked “AI” (an artificial intelligence app) to write me a positive and a negative paragraph about summer.

What do you think? Did “AI” get it right? Do I need to write anymore? As I waited the less than two seconds for “AI” to honor my request to write these paragraphs, I was filled with anticipation to see if I would be moved, enlightened, amused, or disturbed by what I’d see on my computer screen. My ultimate reaction was: “well duh!” “AI” produced a list of summertime realties which any of us could put together in couple of minutes. Yes “ai” was faster, but not really insightful. It wasn’t wrong in what it wrote, but so what? Beaches and barbecues, mosquitos and muggy weather. Yes. Those things happen in summer.

But what about the firsts and lasts of summer? These are the things that claim us more than a hot dog or sunscreen: Youngest child finally has courage to jump off diving board. Eldest child hangs out in backyard with friends, about to disperse off to a dozen colleges, never to be together in the same way again. Elderly mom complains of being cold even though the temperature is 95 degrees – might she be gone by Labor Day? Car screeching…seemingly endless pause…crash! Sirens. Is it anyone I know? Even if not, someone is bleeding August blood. Best friends selling their lakeside place. We won’t ever be back there again. Carnival goldfish gone – surprised it lasted this long. Braces in…braces off. Last baseball game before outgrowing the league.

All of these moments mark lives moving on through the summer and there is a haunting realization that we will not pass this way again. Our kids are growing up too fast. We are losing treasured people and treasured moments. For sure there will be new joys in the summers to come, but neither we nor “AI” can be sure of what awaits us.

So for now, until “AI” takes over the world, let us each take some time and look at the summer we are now living and breathe it all in, really taste it, let the warmth penetrate our souls, and let us be grateful for these remaining days.