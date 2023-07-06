A Letter FROM Your Editor

I’ve Gotten To Know You… Now You Can Get To Know Me!

Hello Observer subscribers, readers, and fellow community members! In January of this year, The Observer’s prior editor — and member of Anton for over a decade — Dave Gil de Rubio, passed the proverbial torch on to me. I have learned and grown much since the beginning of this year, and have connected with so many wonderful people across Nassau County. Being an editor and journalist for community news offers me the unique chance to enter the world of my readers, even if only briefly, and learn about what they value, fight for, and believe in. These past six months, you have shared your stories with me, and I in turn have tried to share them with the community. While I would love to meet each and every reader, I know this is not possible. So instead I wanted to introduce myself to you, to put a face behind the pages. Because I believe this is what makes our papers so special, the chances we have to connect and come together.

I am a born-and-raised Long Islander, hailing from Huntington in Suffolk County. I attended Dickinson College, and earned a degree in English and Creative Writing in 2021. The Covid pandemic struck during the Spring of my Junior year, which — alongside my entire Senior year — I spent from home. Finishing college online was very difficult for me, and not at all what I had envisioned for myself. I am sure many of you with children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews of your own can recall the rocky transition students made. But I had monumental support from my family, and was able to complete my final year on schedule. I then got my Master’s in 2022 from the University of East Anglia overseas in the UK. My MA is in Media and International Development, a subject I was drawn to pursue because of my love of stories and real-life storytellers. Helping others tell their stories has been one of the great loves of my life.

Upon completion of my dissertation, I moved back home with my lovely parents and two dogs. I found my way to Anton as an intern last autumn, and began gaining the invaluable experience which has rocketed me into the professional world. When I am not working as your editor, I enjoy trying new cafes, making art, and walking one of LI’s many preserves, gardens, or parks.

My time as an editor and journalist has taught me a lot. I consider myself to be quite shy, and often terrified of new social situations. But of course, the nature of this job puts me right in the center of many types of goings-on, and has given me the gentle nudge to meet more people, see more sights, and experience the unfamiliar. I have gone diving with sharks, participated in a D-Day reenactment, and interviewed local politicians. I have cheered on athletes at the Special Olympic Games, honored our servicemen and women, and — in my early days as an intern — taught many of you how to spatchcock a turkey for Thanksgiving.

But most importantly, I have connected with my home in ways I would not have thought possible. And that is in large part because of all of you! It is because of your readership, your kind emails and phone calls, that I am able to delve into the towns of The Observer and amplify your stories. So I want to end this letter by thanking you, for helping me put the “community” in community news. I hope to keep honoring the trust you have instilled in me over the next six months, and beyond!

—Sincerely, Lauren Feldman