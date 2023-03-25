A Lucky Day For Learners At McKenna School In Massapequa

Children were clad in green, chatting about leprechauns and searching for the end of the rainbow at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on March 17. Irish or not, everyone was in a festive spirit on St. Patrick’s Day.

Technology learning coach Jennifer Emberley worked with second graders on a digital St. Patrick’s Day project. Students went slide by slide to complete different projects, such a drawing a leprechaun trap, writing what they would want to find at the end of a rainbow and matching Irish symbols to letters to determine a leprechaun’s favorite cereal (no surprise, the answer was Lucky Charms).

Kindergartners and first graders enjoyed a festive breakfast with green bagels. Children proudly wore their St. Patrick’s Day crafts – a green top hat with an orange beard.

In science, fifth graders did a phases of matter experiment, dropping an Alka Seltzer tablet into water to observe the chemical reaction that took place. Since it was a special day, the water was dyed green.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District