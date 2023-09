Legislator Arnold W. Drucker and the POB Chamber recently held a warm welcome at Nice Day Chinese. Nice Day Chinese specializes in Classic and American Chinese Food that’s fresh, made to order, for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. They offer a large selection of catering favorites for parties and events! The Plainview location can be found at Crossroads Plaza, 1123 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803.

–Submitted by Barbara Mars, additional info provided by Nice Day Chinese website.