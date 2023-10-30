A Smashing Start To Philharmonic Season

The evening of Sunday, Oct. 15 brought the return of the Philharmonic Orchestra to Massapequa. The opening concert for the 2023-2024 season highlighted Classic Romanticism. Romanticism is a type of classical music that is based in personal expression and passion. Prior to Romanticism was Classicism, a movement which prioritized being pristine and symmetrical and strove for perfection.

Music Director David Bernard introduced the beginning movement, Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Op. 11, which he says “is one of the most Romantic pieces ever written. It’s evocative, and really does pull emotion out of you.” The piece is very powerful, and has a long history of resonating with players and listeners alike. Bernard mentioned the piece was played in London after the September 11 attacks, in 2015 for the victims of the Charlie Hebdo attacks, in 2016 for the Brussels bombings, and again for the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, among many other instances.

For Bernard, who planned the concert a year ago, it is a total coincidence that such a movement be performed in the midst of the conflict plaguing the Middle East. “This piece is really good at helping people deal with tragedy. And for many of us, what has happened in the past weeks is a tragedy. I would like to dedicate this performance to all the people who were harmed, and all who have perished at the hands of Hamas, but also to those who are steadfast in building a better world in the aftermath.”

The second piece of the program took the audience backwards in time, to Mozart, for the Sinfonia Concertante, K. 364. This piece was composed decades prior to the official Romantic Period, which Bernard uses to highlight that the genre transcends time. Joining the orchestra on stage were two rising stars in the musical world; Dexter Doris on violin, and John Tobin on viola. Both phenoms are students at The Juilliard School. Their passion and practice rang true throughout the three movements, and the pair received a standing ovation for their delicate yet passionate solos.

The final piece of the program was Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, in c minor, Op.68. Sometimes known colloquially as “Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony”, this piece falls squarely within the Romantic period. And yet, Brahms aimed to construct a piece that returned to the clean sounds and structure of the previous era, Classicism. Composers were terrified to follow Beethoven, and this being Brahms’ first symphony, he felt additional pressure to create something spectacular and captivating. He hoped to make a name for himself and step away from the popular movements of the time. “What Brahms did with this symphony was create something entirely new,” explained Bernard. “But not forward. He was looking backwards.” The symphony, composed of four movements, takes almost an hour to play from start to finish. The orchestra, for their energy and spirit within the symphony, as well as the overall concert, received a standing ovation from their audience.