A Spotlight On Success At Levittown Board Meeting

Levittown celebrated academics, athletics and the arts at the board of education meeting on Dec. 7. Opening traditionally with the Pledge of Allegiance, trustees, administrators and audience members were joined by students from the MacArthur High School Sign Language Club, who showcased their knowledge of American Sign Language.

In the auditorium, the MacArthur Wind Ensemble performed a trio of holiday tunes under the direction of band director Joseph Romano. For the final song, “Jingle Bells,” the audience was encouraged to join in by jingling their keys.

The board recognized the Long Island champion girls soccer team from MacArthur High School, which competed in the New York State semifinals. All players were introduced and individual accolades, such as All-County selections, were acknowledged.

Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics Keith Snyder said the championship was the result of a true team effort, with every player and coach contributing to the success. Coach Steve Costello described this year’s Generals squad as a “forever team” filled with a wonderful group of student-athletes.

“This is the kind of team that people will talk about forever in Levittown,” Coach Costello said.

Also during the meeting, Girl Scouts from Troop 3342 discussed their Bronze Award project, which included enhancements to a hummingbird sanctuary they built in 2019 at Levittown Memorial’s Outdoor Learning Center.

