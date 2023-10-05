A Successful Sukkah At Congregation Beth Tikvah

The Men’s Club of Congregation Beth Tikvah constructed a sukkah for the community. Sukkot is an agricultural festival that originally was considered a thanksgiving for the fruit harvest. In 2023, this week-long Jewish holiday that celebrates the fall harvest begins the evening of Friday, September 29 and runs through the evening of Friday, October 6.

During the days preceding the Jewish festival of Sukkot, excited children prepare elaborate decorations to be hung in the community sukkah. While Sukkot is a holiday which reminds us to be wary of too much materialism, it still demonstrates the inherent value in using and creating beauty for the purpose of glorifying God in this world.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman