A Summer of Enrichment in Seaford

More than 200 students from Seaford Middle School and Seaford High School participated in the Secondary Summer Experience, which provided enrichment opportunities in late August.

There were eight, two-hour sessions in the evenings at the high school from Aug. 14 to 24. Courses were led by Seaford teachers and open to students entering grades 7-12. The program was funded by a federal grant.

There were badminton and classic Mario Kart tournaments, a ukulele jam session, a fitness training workshop and a leadership seminar. The most popular courses were College Boot Camp and Anyone Can Save a Life.

College Boot Camp was two sessions with guidance counselor Suzanne Cosenza, focusing on the college application process. Ms. Cosenza reviewed the common application, which can be used to apply to up to 20 colleges, as well as the suggested timeline for campus visits, writing college essays and getting letters of recommendation.

“College Boot Camp was very helpful and I think it will give me a big head start,” said rising senior Alejandro Lopez, who said he now feels more comfortable navigating the college application process.

Anyone Can Save a Life was taught by physical education and health teacher Michael Spreckels, who also serves as Seaford’s athletic trainer. He reviewed the basics of CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator. Students were able to practice on dummies.

High School Principal Nicole Schnabel said that the Secondary Summer Experience helped get students excited for the new school year and connect with their peers. The workshops focused on activities they may not typically do in school.

“The Summer Experience builds a connection over the month of August,” she said, “so students are geared up and ready to come back to school. It’s inspired us to maintain a connection over the summer months and we will explore new opportunities in the future.”

–Submitted by the Seaford School District