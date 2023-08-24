A Tribute to All Those Who Have Served, This Labor Day Weekend

“Tanker Foes” to put Allied and enemy armor “on the road” as The Museum of American Armor and Nassau County pay tribute to all those who have served this Labor Day Weekend

On Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, September 2nd, and Sunday, September 3rd between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., The Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, will present “Tanker Foes” that will allow visitors to see in motion historic Allied and replica enemy armor used by combatants during World War II.

The armor program will take place adjacent to the Armor Museum.

Among the museum’s inventory are full size operational German replica armor meant to underscore the courage and sacrifice of American forces required to confront and defeat an implacable foe nearly 80 years ago.

The legendary Sherman tank and M18 Hellcat will be driven within museum grounds, passing a replica Tiger tank, one of the most feared weapons on the World War II battlefield. Other armor in operation will include a tank recovery vehicle, recon armor cars that liberated the Nazi death camps, a British Bren Carrier similar to those that came ashore at Normandy, and a broad range of other historic military vehicles.

The program is made possible, in part, through the support of the Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums, PSEG Long Island, Squad Security, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, BDG, Ltd., and the Bristal Assisted Living.

The Museum of American Armor, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, is inside the grounds of Old Bethpage Village Restoration (OBVR) and is open year around, Wednesday and Fridays through Sundays. Recommended admission donations for entry are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans and children between the ages of 5 and 12.

