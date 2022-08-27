A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers

About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.



The new faculty members include elementary and secondary teachers, nurses and psychologists, and some bring more than a decade of experience with them to Seaford. During a getting-to-know-you activity, each teacher shared his or her educational background as well as a fun fact.

Orientation was led by Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Instructional Support Dr. Sheena Jacob, who gave an overview of Seaford’s academic programs, teacher mentoring program and social and emotional learning initiatives. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Technology Thomas Lynch and Director of Technology and Information Fred Kaden review the district’s digital learning resources.

The second day included an informational session with United Teachers of Seaford and a few hours for teachers to spend time at their new schools with the principals and assistant principals.

New teacher orientation continues throughout the year with monthly workshops, facilitated by Seaford administrators, on topics such as instructional technology, special education and teaching strategies.

