A World Of Possibilities As Seaford Students Go Career Hunting

Recently, more than 80 professionals met and shared tips with Seaford Middle School eighth-graders on how to have successful careers. It was the first time in four years that the school has hosted the spring Career Day, which is a chance for students to start thinking about their future plans as they head to high school.

There were 20 tables, each featuring professionals from related fields. With three 40-minute sessions, students were able to hear about a variety of careers. English teacher Carin Hoy, who coordinated the event, said that students got a list of speakers in advance and submitted their top choices so they could be matched with areas of interest.

“I’m so grateful that we are able to run this program again, because it’s so important to show students what’s out there for them,” Ms. Hoy said. “There’s a whole world of possibilities, and students can see how these careers are attainable.”

Speakers represented a variety of professions including aviation, business and finance, construction trades, counseling, disability services, education, emergency response, health care, law enforcement, library science, media and broadcasting, veterinary medicine and more. The 82 speakers included new and returning presenters, including parents and guardians of middle school students, and teachers and support staff from Seaford schools. Ms. Hoy thanked everyone for giving their time.

In addition to speaking about their careers, the presenters discussed the qualities that help people attain success, such as hard work and the ability to collaborate with others. “Putting your best self out there” was one of the main messages that students heard, Ms. Hoy explained.

Instead of their normal school attire, students dressed up as if they were going on a job interview. Before Career Day, students prepared questions for the speakers during English classes. Seventh graders also walked through the cafeteria and gymnasium, where the sessions took place, to see what they will experience next year.

Eighth grader Cian Dobbin heard from speakers about business and finance, counseling and support services, and licensed professionals and trades.

“It opens up a lot of different branches that you can go into in each career,” he said, adding that the presenters were very informative.

Katharyn Malone, who is interested in a business career, enjoyed hearing from a variety of professionals including an accountant, financial adviser, client relations manager and business owner. The speakers emphasized organizational skills and the ability to multitask, she said. They also recommended getting experience with jobs in customer service.

“I’ve learned a lot of things about many different careers,” Katharyn said. “There are a lot of opportunities that I wasn’t aware of.”

