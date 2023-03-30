After Years Of Fundraising, Levittown Church Undergoes Construction

Residents of Levittown are very likely familiar with Saint Bernard’s, the Roman Catholic Church which has been a staple along Hempstead Turnpike for decades. And keen eyes might have noticed that recently many changes are underway on the property. After several years of fundraising, Saint Bernard’s is finally able to undergo the substantial construction which will allow it to remain a vital part of the community which it has served for so long.

Father Ralph Sommer first came to Levittown ten years ago. During that time, he has established strong ties within the community, and seen firsthand how the church impacts the community. He says that renovations for the church were first proposed nearly five years ago, inspired by the state of the notorious tower. Built in 1985, problems occurred almost immediately, as the tower formed leaks. Decades later, the structure was filled with mold and rust, which deeply concerned Father Ralph and parishioners. Meetings were held to determine a plan of action, and options were considered to re-clad or re-insulate the tower. However, it soon became apparent that the best option would be to bring the structure down.

This decision sparked a conversation around the rest of the grounds. Was there potential to undergo a larger construction project and bring some new life into the church’s older structures? A renovation plan was agreed upon to the tune of $1.8 million, which included the deconstruction of the tower, massive expansions to the front entrance and plaza, as well as substantial updates to the parking lot and updating the landscaping to provide a more welcoming, calming presence to visitors. “Imagine if the whole parish campus felt as spiritual, peaceful, and inspiring as what we do here… We want to make our parish match on the outside what we do on the inside.”

A feared downside of removing the tower was the loss of such an eye-catching structure along the busy turnpike. Parishioners and newcomers alike would look for it like a beacon of where to go. Father Ralph is hoping that the church’s new steeple – which arrived just last week to adorn the structure – will offer a new landmark for residents. “Now with the steeple up, we’re hoping to reestablish our presence here off the turnpike.” The steeple will be adorned with lights in the evening, as well as bells to ring during the day.

Construction is also underway to increase the size of the main lobby, which will allow parishioners to congregate more comfortably before and after Mass. Prior to these renovations, many congregants convened outside, or stuck together in a narrow vestibule. Increasing the available indoor space to convene will reinforce Saint Bernard’s goals to be a place of gathering, not just for prayer but for community. There are also plans to put monitors in the lobby which will stream Mass live for congregants who may need to step out.

The church has unfortunately been unable to perform funerals in the building during construction. Because of this, Father Ralph and other members of the church have been performing final Masses elsewhere. Saint Bernard’s does look forward to bringing back families and friends for such an important service once construction is further along. But for the most part, Saint Bernard’s has been able to operate as usual. Construction has not impacted Sunday school, and the Parish enables various groups and organizations to still congregate and conduct their business as usual. Some weekly services can get a bit noisy, but the congregation is willing to plow ahead regardless. As Father Ralph jokes, “Those are the sounds of progress!”

Funding for such impactful changes has come largely from parishioners. Some local businesses have also donated, but most of the funds for this project have stemmed from the community. “It’s been a real on-the-ground effort,” Father Ralph noted.

There is currently no set date for the conclusion of construction, although Father Ralph commends the speed of efforts thus far. “The contractors are very good. As soon as they get the materials, they get underway.” He is positive that construction is moving in a timely manner and that things are on a good track. Unfortunately, Covid-19 has caused some snags in the church’s fundraising efforts. The pandemic increased material costs in a way that was not originally budgeted for. The church also had to install a new fire alarm system to keep up with changing safety codes. In response to these challenges, Saint Bernard’s has had to raise their funding goal by $300,000. They are currently only $87,000 away from meeting this target, and invite not only parishioners but neighbors and local businesses to aid in their quest to help complete renovations.

This year marks the Parish’s 75th anniversary. To celebrate, they are planning to host a variety of events in the upcoming months, including a gala dinner to celebrate the multicultural community of Levittown. As well, it is the 60th anniversary of the opening of Saint Bernard’s Catholic school, and – though the school is no longer in operation – the church hopes to celebrate with alumni! If you are an alumnus of Saint Bernard’s, you are encouraged to contact the church for more information on this event. The church is also planning several community-building events, including bowling and going to a Ducks game.

During this 75th anniversary, Father Ralph hopes the community will reflect on three aspects of the church: honor their past as a robust presence in the community, consider who they are today, and look to who they are becoming and ask how they can best serve the community in the future.