Alzheimer’s Association Hosts Legal and Financial Planning Conference

The Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free 2023 Legal and Financial Planning Conference on Saturday, April 22 at the Four Points by Sheraton, Melville in Plainview from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The conference will feature speakers including Ronald Fatoullah, Esq., Christina Noon, Esq., Jaime Lewis, Esq., and Donna Stefans, Esq.

The conference is intended for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, their care partners, and family members. Topics that will be covered include Advance Directives and Guardianships, Medicaid Institutional Medical and Nursing Home Care, Asset Protection Trusts, and Protecting the Family Home. Free Respite care provided by Home Companion Services with activities by Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center (LIADC). Spanish interpretation services will be provided.

“The conference will provide the opportunity for Long Island caregivers, families, and professionals to receive helpful information,” said Taryn Kutujian, Senior Community Education Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter. “Families that would like to bring their loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia can also call our 24/7 Helpline for more information about free respite services being offered.”

To register, click here

To learn more about the Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, visit its website here or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

–Submitted by The Alzheimer’s Association