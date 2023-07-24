American Cancer Society Volunteer Receives Proclamation

An American Cancer Society longtime volunteer and Massapequa resident, Maureen Knott, received a proclamation on her volunteerism from the Huntington Town Council at their monthly council meeting.

“Thank you so much for the incredible honor of receiving this Proclamation Award from Councilwoman Joan Cergol at the recent Huntington Town Council meeting. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for my volunteer efforts with the American Cancer Society. My passion to support their mission inspires me to continue making a difference in helping those affected by cancer. Working together, we can raise awareness and contribute to the fight to find a cure,” said Maureen Knott, vice president of Dental Strategic Marketing Team at Henry Schein, Inc. in Melville, N.Y.

“The American Cancer Society Long Island Market owes much of its success to the many amazing volunteers who, through tireless efforts, make a difference in so many lives,” said Katie Schafer, executive director, American Cancer Society Long Island Market. “It is volunteers like Maureen Knott and the entire philanthropic team at Henry Schein who make a difference in helping the fight against cancer from every angle.”

Knott was also honored on June 21 at the annual American Cancer Society 2023 Red, White and Blue Summer Bash Held at Gatsby on the Ocean in Wantagh.

About Maureen Knott

Maureen Knott is Vice President of Dental Strategic Marketing Team at Henry Schein, Inc. in Melville, N.Y. A member of Team Schein for more than 36 years, Maureen’s current responsibilities include the creation and implementation of print marketing activities and programs for Henry Schein’s dental division (merchandise, equipment, and special markets), which serves more than 100,000 customers in the U.S. In addition, Maureen assists in the execution of the strategic marketing initiatives for the Dental Division to deliver the best possible experience and outcome for our customers. In June 2022, Maureen was named President of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation. Maureen is also an Executive Sponsor of Henry Schein’s first employee resource group for women, the Women’s Leadership Network.

She is the recipient of numerous awards including the 2018 Athena Leadership Award, 2018 Farmingdale State College President’s Award for Alumni Leadership, the 2016 Long Island Business News Top 50 Women in Business Award, as well as the 2007 Henry Schein Cares Recognition Award.

Maureen is an active member of the community and has served on many boards. She currently serves as Board Member for the American Cancer Society Long Island Market, Executive Board Member for Farmingdale State College, Member of the Farmingdale State College Dental Hygiene Committee, and Board Member for Dental Lifeline Network.

—Submitted by the American Cancer Society