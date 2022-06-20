Ames Ninth Grade Scientists Achieve In Massapequa

Students in science research classes at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus not only participated in the 2022 Long Island Science Congress (LISC) competition, but were awarded for their outstanding projects.



LISC is an adjudicated exhibit of science projects by students in Nassau and Suffolk county middle, junior high and senior high schools, sponsored by the Long Island section of the Science Teachers Association of New York State.

Student works were based upon independent experiments performed by students under the guidance of Ames research teacher, Carrie Kaplun. This year, 13 ninth-grade research students were recognized at this year’s competition.

Finn Curley, Michael Lerch and Sofia Maran earned high honors with the Lloyd K. Chanin Memorial Award, which includes a $50 prize. Madeline Douglas, Mia Giannico, Amanda Kammerdener, Edward Pan, Shea Ringel and Delaney Sampson earned the Honors Award, and Ava Chaikin, Tyler Lopez, Cassidy Morrow and Katja Vardoulias received the Achievement Award.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District