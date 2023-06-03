Ames Welcomes Massapequa Alums To Career Day

Massapequa alumni, spanning more than 50 years of graduating classes, offered words of wisdom to ninth graders at the Ames Campus. The annual Alumni Career Day featured professionals who were educated locally and graduated from either Massapequa or Berner High School.

This year’s career day featured 20 speakers on five panels. Students attended two sessions and got to hear from professionals representing a variety of careers including communications, education, finance, government, hospitality, law enforcement, medicine, real estate and sales. The speakers graduated as far back as 1965 and as recent as 2019, and represented both the public and private sector.

This was the 16th annual career day and Principal Tania Willman noted that some speakers have been coming every year for more than a decade. She noted how well they connected with students as they offered practical advice and guidance.

“We’re continuously grateful for the time of our alumni generously give in sharing their experiences and their journeys,” she said.

Alumni Career Day was organized by Career and Technical Education Supervisor Patricia LiVecchi, School-to-Career Coordinator Denise DeLury and business education teachers Christine Poggioli.

Students found the program very beneficial. Giuliana Farella, who isn’t sure what career path she wants to pursue yet, said it opened her eyes to many different options. She particularly enjoyed hearing from an alumna who interns at NASA as a flight simulation developer.

Brady Gil said career day showed him how people have had different experiences in their professional lives, and also how he can take classes in high school that would prepare him for the future.

“This was a great opportunity so I can see other people’s jobs and the hard work that’s involved,” he said.

Added Emma Pflaum, “It was nice to see a variety of options and how people go on different paths in life.”

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District