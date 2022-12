There was a festive spirit after school on Dec. 20 at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. The Extended School Day program and Kids Care Club held a holiday party that fostered socialization.

The event, Snacks with Santa, featured a gift exchange, holiday songs, movement activities and story readings. In advance of the gathering, fifth graders from Kids Care painted a holiday backdrop.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District