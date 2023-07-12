Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony In Melville

Help the Jewish War Veterans Suffolk County Post 488 celebrate the anniversary of the Anne Frank Memorial Garden at the Arboretum Park on Wilmington Drive in Melville.

Thursdasday, July 20th, 2023 at 10:25 am

The Anne Frank Memorial Garden was built as a tribute to the words of wisdom and insight from Anne Frank, who died as a young teenager during World War II. Her diary, written while she was in hiding, continues to inspire generations of people to believe in the goodness of mankind and human nature, despite the ugliness of war and discrimination.

When the Town of Huntington’s Anne Frank Memorial Garden was vandalized in April 2019, Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said he was so distraught hearing the news that he made an illegal U-turn to immediately assess the damage.

“It was a sad day in Huntington,” Lupinacci said of the markings that defaced parts of the garden. “We were just so emotional when it happened.” The damage was repaired and, on Sunday, Lupinacci along with more than 40 other officials, veterans and community members gathered at the Melville memorial to commemorate its ninth anniversary and the memory of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

We will provide the color guard for this ceremony.

Please do not forget to wear your JWV Post cap and shirt. We need 2 volunteers to carry our flags.

The honor guard will be seated.

Directions to the Arboretum Park:

LIE to Bagatelle Rd exit 50, south on Bagatelle to Wilmington Dr., right on Wilmington a few hundred yards.

Our subsequent regular meeting will be on Sept 10th. Please mark your calendar.

–Submitted by Gary Glick