Annual Fall Tradition Celebrates Plainview-Old Bethpage School Spirit

The Plainview-Old Bethpage school community recently gathered for its annual Homecoming celebration. The jubilant display of school spirit was made even more so when the POB Hawks prevailed against Westbury 24-8, capping the day-long celebration.

“It is always a pleasure to see our school community out in force to celebrate all things Plainview-Old Bethpage,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary O’Meara said. “The beautiful weather was a perfect pairing to the cheers, smiles and talent on display for this wonderful annual tradition.”

The festivities began with the traditional parade down the streets outside Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School. School and local officials marched alongside class leaders, the POBJFKHS marching band and cheerleaders to the field ahead of the game.

The theme of this year’s Homecoming celebration was music. Members from each high school class collaborated to design and craft their own music-themed banners, which they proudly marched across the field for the crowd and judges to see. At halftime, the class of 2023 was crowned the winner with its Senior Salsa banner.

—Submitted by the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District