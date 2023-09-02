Another Successful Summer for Bethpage’s Golden Eagles Summer Academy

The Bethpage Union Free School District held its annual Golden Eagles Summer Academy at Central Boulevard Elementary School from Aug. 7-18. All Bethpage students entering grades 1-12 were invited to join the two-week program for free.

At the elementary level, students participated in hands-on enrichment activities to enhance their academic and social skills before the upcoming school year. They engaged in interactive lessons and games in subject areas such as English, math and science and made new friends along the way.

Middle and high school students had the opportunity to pick from a variety of different course options that best fit their interests, including some not typically taught during the school year. Each course ran for a week, so secondary students could select two for the full program. Courses included Art Around the World, Band Camp, Careers Camp, Chess Masters, Crocheting, Computer Programming, Critical Thinking Games, Embroidery, Engineering, Forensics, Performance Arts Dance and Shark Tank. In addition, a new ukulele course for beginners, Ukulele Fun, was added for students entering grades 9-12.

The 2023 Golden Eagles Summer Academy was facilitated by program advisers Ryan Catterson and Tracey Zito who helped ensure that the two-weeks ran safely and smoothly for all the students and staff involved.

“We hope that students were able to have an enjoyable and memorable learning experience this summer,” said Mr. Catterson. “Our goal was to give students the chance to gain knowledge and grow while inspiring them to keep learning and have fun each day.

