Another Year of Giving Thanks

Growing up as a kid in an Italian family, every Thanksgiving landed us at Grandma’s house surrounded by Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Traditional Italian Thanksgiving feasts included courses of antipasto, lasagna, and turkey soup before the actual turkey. There was a football game, breaks between courses for Uncles to nap, and turkey sandwiches to be had after rounds of fruit platters, nuts, coffee, and Italian pastries.

As my generation of Baby Boomers aged and began hosting our own Thanksgiving celebrations, the extravagant feasts were reduced to big meals, eliminating most pre- and post-turkey courses. We also started a tradition of going around the table asking each other what they were thankful for.

The adults in the room were mostly thankful for being healthy, wishful for World peace, or being happily employed. While I’m sure everyone spoke from their heart, I always questioned their truthfulness. It sounded like they were auditioning to become a contestant at the next Miss USA Beauty Pageant.

This year, I propose that those of us identifying what we are thankful for in 2023 be more truthful. Here’s a quick list of things I’m grateful for in 2023.

Streaming Services: Although they entice you to subscribe with low monthly rates under $10, there are so many different streaming services it begins to add up. That said, I challenge anyone to think of something they would like to watch on TV that you can’t find on one of these services. They’ve created a new level of laziness called binge-watching.

Reclining/Reserved Seating in Movie Theatres: Remember the hassle of seeing a popular movie? Although you bought a ticket, you never knew where you might end up sitting or if you would find seats together until you walked into the theatre. Today, you not only reserve your seats (like at a ballgame), but with comfy reclining seats (and depending on the length of the movie), you can even catch a few zzz’s. The act of “saving seats” is now extinct.

Not having ever to make an excuse for not going into NYC again: I can’t tell you how many times I made an excuse to skip going into “The City” to see a pricy Broadway Show or dinner with a costly plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Thanks to all the crime and daily mayhem of NYC 2023, I just tell people I’m scared.

Urgent Care Centers: Gone are the days of physicians making house calls. However, in 2023, you can just pop into one of the many Urgent Care facilities sprouting up like 7-11s. They take X-rays, prescribe medication, and tell you to go to the ER if things are really bad; no appointment is necessary.

Every game of every sports team I root for is available on TV: I used to love attending live sporting events and spending a small fortune in the process. For many years, I endured all the hassles of attending the game – getting there (and back), dealing with inclement weather, and rude, obnoxious people. Mostly, with the tickets I could afford, I sat in the Upper Deck. Today, I relax in front of my 60-inch TV in a comfy chair and enjoy every pitch, error, interception, touchdown, goal, or fight in High Definition with ten replays of every play. Although I miss the excitement of being at the live event, I still hope to attend a few live sporting events in the future. Until then, where did I put that remote?

Recording TV Shows With a DVR: Long gone are the days of programming your VCR to tape your favorite shows when you couldn’t watch them “live.” Too many times, I sat down to watch Melrose Place in the ‘90s, only to find out I recorded something else on a different channel at a different time. The DVR records what you want, when you want at the touch of a button, then saves it until you delete it. No more searching for (or buying) blank tapes. It’s a beautiful thing.

Have a great day of giving thanks, dear readers!