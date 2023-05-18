“Art In The Park” Craft Sale Rescheduled To May 21

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Steve Labriola announced that the Town’s “Art in the Park” Craft Sale is rescheduled to Sunday, May 21 from 12PM – 4PM as a result of the weather forecast. “Art in the Park” will feature 50+ local artists and artisans as they display and sell their hand-crafted goods at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach in Oyster Bay.

“Art in the Park offers local artists and artisans an amazing opportunity to showcase their best work for the public and gain local notoriety,” said Councilman Labriola. “Art in the Park is certain to attract hundreds of families and seniors as the event also features live music by Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks, food trucks and activities for kids.”

Participants must be 18 or older, and display and sell only their original pieces. No commercial or mass-produced items are permitted. Artists must supply their own 10×10 canopy and additional items required for their space. Additional details and associated costs are provided on the application, available on the Town’s website.

Art in the Park is run by the Town’s Department of Community & Youth Services, Cultural and Performing Arts Division. The event focuses on hand-crafted goods, including ceramics, watercolors, glass, jewelry, wood, leather, sculpture and more. Artist applications available on the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/capa or by calling (516) 797-7932.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay