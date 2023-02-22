Arturo J. Edwards: The Honorable Life Of A Farmingdale Veteran

Spend some time in Farmingdale, and you just might bump into one Arturo Jerome Edwards. This humble man with a gentle smile has lived in Farmingdale for 8 years, and is notable for his soft voice and thoughtful words. Keen observers might notice he dons a “Vietnam Veteran” hat, hinting at the unexpected turn his life would take, and subsequent years of honor, sacrifice and service.

Edwards was born and raised in Panama, Central America. He immigrated to New York in 1964 around the age of 18 with his cousin, Joseph Wallen. Merely a year later, both were on their way to Vietnam; they had been drafted into the war. At the time, Edwards was not nervous, mostly confused. “I was new. I just came from Panama, and I knew very little when I was drafted.” Still, he went on to serve during a period of great danger and conflict. After two years, Edwards returned home without much ceremony. His cousin Joseph did not, killed in 1966 at the age of 19.

Edwards fought in Vietnam from May 1966 to November 1967. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant and would remain an active member of the United States Army Reserve for another 16 years. Following his time in Vietnam, Edwards joined the New York City Police Department, and served with distinction for almost 20 years before retiring to Farmingdale.

On April 20, 2019, Edwards was celebrated at a homecoming more than 50 years overdue. At the Cradle of Aviation Museum, the Long Island Air Force Association held their 28th medal ceremony to honor veterans that have been under- or unappreciated since their return from service. Edwards was one of 32 local Vietnam veterans honored. At the event, then-state Senator John Brooks of Seaford addressed the audience, “The men we honor today are heroes in every sense of the word. They did the duty that they were called upon to do, but sadly upon their return they were not welcomed home the way they should have been.” On June 22 of the same year, Edwards’ name was unveiled along with 260 other Veterans on the Walls of Honor at Veterans Plaza in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow.

In June of 2022, Edwards was able to pay respects to his cousin when he flew to Washington D.C. and visited the Vietnam Memorial. Joseph’s name was engraved among the over 58,000 who lost their lives during service. The trip was sponsored by Honor Flight Long Island, who, until that June, had only been flying out WWII and Korean vets.

And, as readers may recall from our Jan. 25 issue, Edwards was also the recipient of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award. According to Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, “This prestigious award is presented each year to noteworthy recipients in recognition of their outstanding leadership, achievement, adherence to the principles of a just society and continued involvement in support of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.” It was clear Edwards was the perfect candidate, even though he at the time had no idea he was nominated.

Upon finding out he had been selected for such a notable honor, Edwards was thrilled. “‘That’s fantastic,’ I said. I didn’t put in [an application] for it, the Town of Oyster Bay Board wanted to give it to me.” Saladino continued, “Mr. Edwards is dedicated to the service of fellow Americans, to his nation and our town. This prestigious recognition reflects upon the incredible leadership and courage of Martin Luther King Jr. and also on the contributions being made every day in our community by incredible people – people who make a difference day after day.”

Edwards’ years post-retirement have been heavily devoted to his fellow veterans. He belongs to a number of groups, including Amvets Post 21, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 82. He also serves as a Town of Oyster Bay Distinguished Veterans Advocate. Occasionally, Edwards does research and lectures for other veterans, and enjoys one-on-one sessions to really get to know one another. It is common to spot him at summer veterans events across Long Island, especially during Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

Edwards has felt overall positively about having the ability to interact with fellow vets. It can be difficult and isolating after returning home from service, and communal support – especially from those who know what it’s like to go through the same or a similar experience – is crucial. And he has been able to find a lot of support within his community. There is a VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) organization in Farmingdale, which he has been to and quite likes. Edwards joined another VFW in Plainview when a good friend invited him, and has been able to form many close connections there.

However, Edwards does note that there is always room for improvement in veterans’ support. In particular, mental health and housing are services which fall short for Vietnam vets. “Veterans need these things, and there are ways to help them, but we still have a long way to go. Working on the mental health of veterans, and helping them find housing, are super important,” he says.

Another issue stemmed from the nature of the Vietnam war, which created a lasting ostracization felt by many of its veterans. Vietnam veterans have not historically had the homecoming experiences of their WWII and Korean War counterparts. Many veterans went underground upon their return to the United States and are still unaware of the services that are available to them. This is a big concern of Edwards. “We need to help get the word out to veterans. Many of them still do not know they are eligible for the services that are out there.”

Thankfully, Edwards has seen public attitudes towards Vietnam veterans changing in recent years. Non-veteran attendance at honors or memorial events has increased substantially. “I get more positive responses these days, from the public, good responses. Most people say that we deserve it –“ respect, recognition, so on – “people acknowledge it, not like years ago, and they will listen to you and your stories now, which is a good thing.” Edwards and other veterans have risked their lives, and he hopes people will not forget this, regardless of their personal feelings about a particular war. He has lived an unexpected life, but a very rewarding one. “I am proud to be a Veteran,” Edwards says. “It’s been an honor for me to serve this country.”