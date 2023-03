Assemblyman Michael Durso was recently invited to be a guest reader at Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa Park as part of their PARP (Pick A Reading Partner) Program.

“I want to thank Birch Lane and Mrs. Sonzone’s Kindergarten class for inviting me to be their special guest reader. The students were excited to participate and had a lot of great questions for me,” said Durso.

— Submitted by the Office of Assemblyman Michael Durso