At Division Avenue High School, A Warm Welcome For Freshmen

Ninth graders beginning their high school careers were welcomed to Division Avenue High School in the Levittown Public School District on Aug. 25.



Building administrators, staff and volunteer seniors ushered the new high schoolers into the auditorium, where tips and expectations for the upcoming year were shared.

Students were introduced to the team of guidance counselors who will assistant them in navigating the start of this exciting chapter and throughout their remaining time at Division Avenue. Students were then taken on a tour of the school to a club fair, classrooms, their lockers and to the cafeteria.

Volunteer seniors guided groups of freshmen while sharing their experiences getting involved in the Division Avenue community. The orientation helped students be prepared for the first day of school on Sept. 6.

