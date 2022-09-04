At Division Avenue High School, A Warm Welcome For Freshmen

Ninth graders beginning their high school careers were welcomed to Division Avenue High School in the Levittown Public School District on Aug. 25.

Freshmen were welcomed to Division Avenue High School during orientation on Aug. 25.
(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)


Building administrators, staff and volunteer seniors ushered the new high schoolers into the auditorium, where tips and expectations for the upcoming year were shared.


At the start of the day, students were welcomed by Principal John Coscia and assistant principals Daniel Fazio and Sam McElroy.(Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)

Students were introduced to the team of guidance counselors who will assistant them in navigating the start of this exciting chapter and throughout their remaining time at Division Avenue. Students were then taken on a tour of the school to a club fair, classrooms, their lockers and to the cafeteria.

Freshmen got a glimpse at Division’s clubs thanks to student volunteers. (Photo courtesy of Levittown Public Schools)

Volunteer seniors guided groups of freshmen while sharing their experiences getting involved in the Division Avenue community. The orientation helped students be prepared for the first day of school on Sept. 6.

—Submitted by the Levittown School District

