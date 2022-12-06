Athletes Commit To Play At Colleges And Universities

Twelve athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities.
The talented athletes gathered with family members and coaches at their respective schools to mark the occasion. The signing of the letters indicates the students’ readiness to compete at the next level of their educational journey after they graduate in the spring.

Three Division Avenue athletes included:

· Jack Pendergrass, who will play lacrosse at Barton College

Jack Pendergrass
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

·

Olivia Agunzo, who will play basketball at Saint Leo University

Olivia Agunzo
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Joseph Yovino, who will play baseball at Elon University

Joseph Yovino
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

Nine MacArthur High School athletes included:

· Kaitlyn Tung, who will play soccer at the University of Massachusetts

Kaitlyn Tung
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Alexandra Thompson, who will play soccer at the University at Buffalo

Alexandra Thompson
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Hallie Bray, who will play soccer at Queens College

Hallie Bray
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Ava Angiuli, who will play soccer at Queens College

Ava Angiuli
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· James Eden, who will play baseball at Adelphi University

James Eden
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Carly Koprowski, who will play soccer and track at Adelphi University

Carly Koprowski
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Joseph Forchelli, who will play lacrosse at Providence College

Joseph Forchelli
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Kieran Weber, who will play soccer at SUNY New Paltz

Kieran Weber
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

· Michael Cassano, who will play lacrosse at Marist College

Michael Cassano
(Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

The district congratulates these talented athletes.

—Submitted by the Levittown Public School District

