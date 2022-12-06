Athletes Commit To Play At Colleges And Universities

Twelve athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities.

The talented athletes gathered with family members and coaches at their respective schools to mark the occasion. The signing of the letters indicates the students’ readiness to compete at the next level of their educational journey after they graduate in the spring.

Three Division Avenue athletes included:

· Jack Pendergrass, who will play lacrosse at Barton College

·

Olivia Agunzo, who will play basketball at Saint Leo University

· Joseph Yovino, who will play baseball at Elon University

Nine MacArthur High School athletes included:

· Kaitlyn Tung, who will play soccer at the University of Massachusetts

· Alexandra Thompson, who will play soccer at the University at Buffalo

· Hallie Bray, who will play soccer at Queens College

· Ava Angiuli, who will play soccer at Queens College

· James Eden, who will play baseball at Adelphi University

· Carly Koprowski, who will play soccer and track at Adelphi University

· Joseph Forchelli, who will play lacrosse at Providence College

· Kieran Weber, who will play soccer at SUNY New Paltz

· Michael Cassano, who will play lacrosse at Marist College

The district congratulates these talented athletes.

—Submitted by the Levittown Public School District