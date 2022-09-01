Back To School In Bethpage

By
Observer Staff
9

Students throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District eagerly entered their school buildings for the 2022-23 school year on Sept. 1.

Kindergartners from Kramer Lane Elementary School made their own hats in honor of the first day of school.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)


They received a warm welcome from administrators, teachers and faculty members as they walked to their classrooms with their backpacks filled with new supplies.

Kramer Lane students enjoyed the sunshine on the first day of school.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

The day consisted of learning and getting to know their teachers and peers. Students who were new to their school became acclimated to their new environment.

Students from Charles Campagne Elementary School received a warm welcome back to school from principal Erin Lindsay-DiFiglia. (Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

It was a great day filled with lots of smiles and excitement for the year ahead.

Fourth graders from Charles Campagne Elementary School were all smiles on the first day of school. (Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

 

Central Boulevard’s new principal Dominique Siebert (left) and new assistant principal Julianne Inghilterra (right) greeted students on the first day of school.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

 

Kindergarten students from Central Boulevard Elementary School enjoyed music class on the first day of school.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District

