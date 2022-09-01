Back To School In Bethpage

Students throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District eagerly entered their school buildings for the 2022-23 school year on Sept. 1.



They received a warm welcome from administrators, teachers and faculty members as they walked to their classrooms with their backpacks filled with new supplies.

The day consisted of learning and getting to know their teachers and peers. Students who were new to their school became acclimated to their new environment.

It was a great day filled with lots of smiles and excitement for the year ahead.

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District