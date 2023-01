Holy Family Council, Knights of Columbus are hosting a BASKETBALL FREE THROW CONTEST ON January 14th, 2023. Time of event starts at 1:00pm for registration. Competitions to be held at Holy Family School Gym, 17 Fordham Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Contest open to boys and girls , ages 9 through 14,(AGE is as of January 1st)

Proof of age is required at registration (copy of birth Certificate). Further info contact John Klos, PGK at santak38@optonline.net.

-Submitted by John Klos