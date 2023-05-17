Beautification At Kennedy Park

Earlier this month, Long Island community group Black Legacy Coalition and the team at Mattress Firm joined efforts for a clean-up and beautification project at Kennedy Park in Hicksville for National Volunteer Month. BLC’s mission is to empower communities of color to thrive by providing tools and framework for leadership, personal development and entrepreneurial growth. Black Legacy Coalition (BLC) is centered around Education, Outreach and Advocacy. 10 volunteers gathered for two days to make the community triangle park a safe, clean and comfortable place for all with additional support from Staples, Dunkin Donuts, Stop and Shop, Smashburger and Long Island Graphic Design.

—Submitted by Keiva Miller, BLC Executive Director