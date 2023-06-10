Beautiful Me Makes An Impact At Seaford Harbor

Beauty, both on the inside and outside, was the focus of a program for third grade girls at Seaford Harbor Elementary School. Social worker Sharon Klein facilitated Beautiful Me, an initiative of the Hance Family Foundation.

Each group of 10 to 12 students attended three one-hour sessions. Beautiful Me is designed to enhance self-esteem, increase positive body awareness, improve problem-solving and help build healthy relationship skills. The program was created in honor of three girls from Floral Park, Emma, Alyson and Katie Hance, who tragically died in a car accident in 2009.

During the first session, students reflected on personal strengths and the qualities they most like about themselves. On self-reflection handprints, each girl wrote her most beautiful strength and one of the most beautiful parts of her body.

The next day, they defined who they are, selecting words from a list of about 300 different characteristics. Lessons also focused on self-awareness and self-care. Students learned how to maintain good body language.

In the final session, students explored how to build positive relationships with others. Every girl received a heart-shaped box, which was soon filled up with pieces of paper with personalized compliments. Each student was tasked with writing a kind message for all others in the group. Ms. Klein also led the girls through conflict resolution scenarios.

All of the participants received a gift from the Hance Family Foundation – a necklace with three interlocking hearts symbolizing the three Hance girls.

“Beautiful Me is a feel-good program,” Ms. Klein said, “and the main purpose is for the girls to recognize who they are, be accepting of themselves and realize the positive impact they can have on others.”

–Submitted by the Seaford School District