Bethpage Community Gathers For Back To School Bash

Students and families from the Bethpage Union Free School District celebrated the start of the new school year with the Bethpage PTA Council’s Back-to-School Bash on Sept. 22. The annual event was held under the lights of Bethpage High School’s athletic complex and featured PTAs from schools across the district, guest organizations, a DJ and food trucks.

Superintendent of Schools Dave Schneider kicked off the night and welcomed everyone to the event. He then introduced Ava Mirabelli, a junior at Bethpage High School and the daughter of a Farmingdale teacher. Dressed in a Farmingdale Union Free School District T-shirt, Mirabelli performed the National Anthem, which was followed by a moment of silence for those who were affected by the recent Farmingdale High School marching band bus crash.

Throughout the evening, students mingled with their peers and played together on the football field. Community members were encouraged to visit the different PTA booths where they could purchase Bethpage spirit wear, snacks and more. The event was a wonderful way to unite the entire school community.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District