Bethpage Community Gathers For Halloween At The Field

To kick-off Halloween weekend, the Bethpage High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) hosted its annual Halloween at the Field event at Bethpage High School on Oct. 28. Central and building administrators, staff, students and their families dressed in their best costumes to celebrate the spooky season.

Central Boulevard Elementary School Principal Dominique Siebert (back right) and Assistant Principal Julianne Inghilterra (back left) greeted students at Halloween at the Field.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)


Sports teams, school PTAs and high school organizations were welcome to create themes and decorate their own tables and tents at the high school’s athletic complex for trick-or-treaters to visit throughout the evening.

Bethpage students dressed in their best costumes for Halloween at the Field.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

Attendees also enjoyed food from a variety of food trucks and participated in Halloween games and activities.

Students participated in games during Halloween at the Field.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

The Bethpage Union Free School thanks the PTSA, students, faculty and parents who volunteered their time and resources to make the event a success.

Bethpage students participated in Halloween activities, such as making potions, at different themed tents.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District

