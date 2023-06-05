Bethpage Earns National Recognition For Music Education

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bethpage Union Free School District has been recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. It is one of only 7% of school districts from across the nation to receive this honor.

The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Schools and districts are evaluated based on their funding, highly qualified music teachers, commitment to high music standards, community support and participation and access to music instruction.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition from NAMM in acknowledgment of the strength of our Bethpage music programs,” said Alyssa White, director of fine and performing arts. “It is thanks to the support of our community and administration, as well as the dedication of our students and teachers.”

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District