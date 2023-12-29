Bethpage Federal Credit Union Brings Holiday Cheer to Vulnerable Long Island Families Through “Adopt-a-Family” Program

For the third year, Bethpage Federal Credit Union is purchasing holiday gifts for vulnerable Long Island families through its support of Options for Community Living (Options), a not-for-profit that provides high quality housing and services for vulnerable Long Islanders. Adopt-a-Family, which was developed by Options in 2008, invites individuals and organizations to bring holiday joy into the homes of many underserved families. With the help of its employees, Bethpage has successfully provided holiday gifts to over 500 Long Islanders since its support of Options for Community Living began in 2021.

Each year, Options’ family members who want to participate submit a holiday wish list usually consisting of gift cards or winter clothing, which then is provided to supporters. This year, Bethpage Federal Credit Union is purchasing holiday gifts for 60 families, totaling 187 individuals.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to Bethpage Federal Credit Union for their unwavering and ongoing support,” said Yolanda Robano-Gross, CEO, Options for Community Living, Inc. “Bethpage’s generosity will help bring joy to 60 Long Island families in need this holiday season. Together, we are making a positive impact on our community, embodying the spirit of giving and shared goodwill. We could not be more grateful for their support.”

“Bethpage is fully dedicated to enriching lives of the communities we serve,” said Tara Labriola, Vice President, Retail Banking, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, and Board Member, Options for Community Living. “This year, our Assistant Vice Presidents teamed up to shop for holiday gifts at Target and then deliver them to Options, who will then drop them off at the families’ homes. A meaningful holiday for all.”

–Submitted by the Bethpage Federal Credit Union