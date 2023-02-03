Bethpage Federal Credit Union Helps Sponsor Community Assistance Program

Options For Community Living, Inc. program grows to serve more than 100 Long Island families.

Expressions of gratitude sometimes accompanied by tears greeted case managers from Options for Community Living, Inc. (Options) as they made gift deliveries to their clients.

“I am very grateful for these gifts for my kids” expressed one parent. “It has been a very tough year for us. I wasn’t sure how I would give my children the Christmas they deserved. We appreciate the community for all they do.”

Each year, Options for Community Living, Inc. (Options) organizes an assistance program for Long Island families in need. Case managers identify families in Options programs and help them create wish lists. Wish lists are then matched with community volunteers and local businesses interested in providing a magical season for the families. Gifts are purchased, wrapped, and returned to Options for distribution.

“Long Islanders are incredibly generous,” said Jessica Klein, Options Marketing and Development Specialist. “We started talking to our past supporters in September and by early November all of our families were adopted!”

Thanks to a generous community, 109 families in Options’ programs received assistance.

Among the organizations supporting this effort were Teachers Federal Credit Union, Kedrion Biopharma, Forchelli Deegan Terrana, several teams from Stony Brook University, and Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

“We are so happy to support and participate in this wonderful program,” said Katie Bielawski, Senior Manager of Charitable Giving and Events at Bethpage Federal Credit Union. “We are looking forward to another great partnership year in 2023!”

“The success of this program is truly a community effort,” said Jessica Klein. “It would not be possible without the help of local businesses, individual volunteers, and our employees who make it happen.” If you are interested in volunteering as a family sponsor for the 2023 program, please call 631-361-9020 and speak to a member of Options Development Department.

About Options for Community Living, Inc.:

Established in 1982, Options for Community Living, Inc. operates residential programs for adults recovering from mental illness, care coordination services for adults and children with chronic health conditions, and housing and services for homeless people with disabilities and/or HIV/AIDS. Options’ mission to assist people to live independently and with dignity in the community has grown through the years to serve more than 2,200 adults and children annually. For more information about Options for Community Living, Inc., please visit their website at http://optionscl.org or call 631.361.9020.

—Submitted by Options for Community Living, Inc.