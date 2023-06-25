Bethpage Fifth Graders Participate In Compass Skills Workshop

Bethpage fifth graders from Kramer Lane Elementary learned how to navigate directions through Nassau BOCES Outdoor and Environmental Education’s compass skills workshop. The students worked with two naturalists from Nassau BOCES outside the school building. They learned how to use a compass and how to calculate distance through pacing. At the end of the visit, the fifth grade classes put their new compass skills to the test by completing two different activities – a flag course and a treasure hunt. It was a fun day for all.

–Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District