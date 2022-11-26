Bethpage Hall Of Fame Welcomes Eight New Members

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bethpage Educational Foundation brought back its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner on Oct. 22. The Bethpage Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments of alumni and staff. Bethpage central and building administrators, board members, faculty, community members, alumni and loved ones gathered in the Bethpage High School gymnasium for the special event to honor eight new Hall of Fame inductees.



Bethpage High School senior Gabriella Conte performed the National Anthem at the start of the ceremony and Superintendent of Schools David Schneider welcomed the distinguished guests.

Retired Bethpage Superintendent Terrence Clark and Board of Education President and Bethpage Educational Foundation board member James McGlynn spoke to the crowd about the significance of the evening and how the Bethpage Educational Foundation provides meaningful assistance to the educational program in the Bethpage Schools.

Kevin Fullerton, principal at John F. Kennedy Middle School, and Nicholas Jantz, principal at Bethpage High School, shared how the foundation’s support has enhanced student learning in their buildings.

During the induction portion of the ceremony, Clark invited each Hall of Fame inductee to the podium to receive their Eagle trophy and to speak about their memorable experiences in Bethpage. They spoke about how honored they were to earn a place in the Hall of Fame and expressed how special Bethpage was to them.

The following eight inductees were honored throughout the evening:

Anne Marie Marrone Caliendo – Bethpage High School, Class of 1989

Terrence Clark – Superintendent of Schools/Social Studies Teacher, Retired

Dr. Philip Coniglio – Bethpage High School, Class of 1992

Sal Greco – Bethpage High School, Class of 1956

Anna Israelton – Board of Education Trustee

Lt. Colonel, Michael McCaffery – Bethpage High School, Class of 1984

Cary Rosoff – Bethpage High School, Class of 1973

Elizabeth Skrypek – Bethpage High School, Class of 1972

All attendees enjoyed a delicious dinner which was served by Bethpage High School’s national honor society members.

To close out the evening, a raffle was held where attendees received great prizes.

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District