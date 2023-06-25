Bethpage High School Hosts Annual Research Symposium

Bethpage High School recently hosted its 13th annual Research Symposium. The special event was open to students and families throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District and shined a positive light on all the science achievements that are taking place throughout the Bethpage Union Free School District.

The Research Symposium kicked off in the Bethpage High School auditorium where junior and senior science research students presented their impressive projects. Each was followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience. After the presentations, the event continued in the high school gymnasium where posters were on display from students in Advanced Placement Research and Research 1-3.

“The Science Research Symposium was an amazing success and truly showed the wide array of projects students can engage in while participating in our research program,” said AP science research teacher Nicole Dulaney. “Students have the opportunity to design a project based on concepts that interest them ranging from machine learning, to testing water quality, to analyzing statistics related to Major League Baseball. I am very hopeful for the future as our program will be expanding by 50% next year.”

Engineering students, along with Bethpage robotics teams from the elementary through high school level, were also in attendance and set up their own stations in the gymnasium to showcase the great work that they have been doing this year. Attendees enjoyed pizza and refreshments as they walked around and explored the projects.

“Mrs. Dulaney did a sensational job coordinating the Bethpage Symposium for the Bethpage community to come see our students showcase their STEM talents,” said Director of Science Chris Pollatos. “I am so amazed and proud of all the hard work the students (which ranged from Grade 4 through Grade 12) performed this year. Special thanks go out to all the staff at Bethpage who helped make this night such a special event!”

