Bethpage High School Senior Earns Scholarships For Musical Excellence

The Bethpage High School Music Department is proud to announce that senior Kayla An has received two prestigious scholarships: The Marguerite Suozzi Scholarship for Excellence in Music ($3,000) and the NYSCAME Senior Scholarship ($1,000).



The Suozzi Scholarship for Excellence is granted by the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival and rewards a student who has demonstrated excellence in music performance and plans to continue studying music in college. The NYSCAME Scholarship is awarded by the Nassau chapter of the New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education.

The NYSCAME scholarship is granted to worthy students based on musical accomplishments, contributions to their school music program, community music making, and their acceptance into a music degree program at the university level. An has been an extraordinarily active participant in the high school’s musical activities over the past four years, taking part in orchestra, band, jazz ensemble, choir, pit orchestra and a variety of small ensembles and solo performances. She plays violin, viola, euphonium and piano, and she sings, composes and arranges music for different musical ensembles. She has also been a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society for many years and served as an officer of Tri-M for two years.

An plans to attend Westminster College in Pennsylvania where she intends to study music composition and theory. The district commends An on her musical accomplishments and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District