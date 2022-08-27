Bethpage High School’s Varsity Kickline Team Hosts Golden Girl For A Day

Eighty-seven Bethpage students from grades K-8 put themselves in the shoes of Bethpage High School’s varsity kickline team, golden girls, on Aug. 19. The team hosted a special one-day summer clinic, golden girl for a day, in the Bethpage High School gymnasium to connect with young, aspiring kickline members and to help raise money for their trip to nationals this upcoming school year.



For $35, each student that attended received a golden girl T-shirt and lunch. Throughout the morning, the students were split into groups based on their grade level and worked directly with the Golden Girls. They learned the team’s warm-up, some favorite dance styles and had fun practicing a short routine.

“I love getting to show them how we function as a team and I hope they learn what being a Golden Girl really is like,” Bethpage High School varsity kickline co-captain Julia Nartowicz said. “We want them to have fun and have the best day.”

At the end of the clinic, the students showcased their skills with a spirited performance for loved ones. It was a great experience for both the young students and the Golden Girls who enjoyed sharing their passion for kickline.

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District