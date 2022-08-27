Bethpage High School’s Varsity Kickline Team Hosts Golden Girl For A Day

Eighty-seven Bethpage students from grades K-8 put themselves in the shoes of Bethpage High School’s varsity kickline team, golden girls, on Aug. 19. The team hosted a special one-day summer clinic, golden girl for a day, in the Bethpage High School gymnasium to connect with young, aspiring kickline members and to help raise money for their trip to nationals this upcoming school year.

Bethpage students in grades 6-8 participated in Golden Girl for a Day.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)


For $35, each student that attended received a golden girl T-shirt and lunch. Throughout the morning, the students were split into groups based on their grade level and worked directly with the Golden Girls. They learned the team’s warm-up, some favorite dance styles and had fun practicing a short routine.

Members of Bethpage High School’s Golden Girls varsity kickline team showed young students how to be a Golden Girl.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

“I love getting to show them how we function as a team and I hope they learn what being a Golden Girl really is like,” Bethpage High School varsity kickline co-captain Julia Nartowicz said. “We want them to have fun and have the best day.”

Bethpage students in grades K-2 practiced a kickline routine with the help of Bethpage High School’s varsity kickline members.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

At the end of the clinic, the students showcased their skills with a spirited performance for loved ones. It was a great experience for both the young students and the Golden Girls who enjoyed sharing their passion for kickline.

Bethpage students in grades 3-5 practiced their high kicks during Golden Girl for a Day.
(Photo courtesy of the Bethpage Union Free School District)

—Submitted by the Bethpage School District

