Bethpage Resident Documents Her Cancer Journey

On Long Island, one in every eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Being diagnosed or even getting tested for breast cancer causes lots of stress, uncertainty, and fear. But for Bethpage resident Christina Mathieson-Segura, her diagnosis was also an opportunity to provide valuable resources, and to help other women feel less alone.

Mathieson-Segura was first diagnosed during the initial wave of Covid-19 lock-down and restrictions, in November of 2020. “When I got the results, I couldn’t go see my primary [in person], she called me.” This initial shock was followed by a slew of questions and uncertainties, something many patients experience after receiving such news. When she started digging, however, Mathieson-Segura realized that there was not very much information out there on what she really wanted to know; how to not only survive but thrive. “The only thing that we hear about, when someone gets breast cancer, is a memorial in their honor when they die. We don’t get to hear about them living happy and healthy lives.” Christina also thought of her mother’s battle with cancer many years ago. “She suffered extensively. And at that time there was no internet, there was no anything. All you had was the phone, all you had was your friends and family… When I got diagnosed, all of those feelings came rushing back to me. I thought, ‘I’m going to die, just like she died.’ And I wasn’t done with my life, I had so much I wanted to do, so much work to do. There’s no checklist for how to handle this.”

Christina was searching for a way to reclaim her agency in a tumultuous time, especially because her treatment was extremely isolating. “When I started chemo, you couldn’t bring anyone with you,” she recalls. “My husband would take me there and leave. I was there for hours by myself. In many ways, it was so scary for me, and it would have been nice to have someone with me. Because I was by myself, I had to be brave… I was there and I just had to do it. [During Covid] everything you did, you had to do it by yourself. I was FaceTiming my husband from the doctor’s office, so that he could be a part of what was going on.”

All of Christina’s uncertainties and fears could have stopped her in her tracks. Instead, she decided to break the cycle and do something different. She decided to record her cancer journey and make it available for other patients to watch. “After a few days, I started to think ‘I have to document this’, because there are women who are going to come behind me that are going to face a similar journey. And while I didn’t know what my journey was going to look like, I knew I was going to be okay. So, I started to record everything, and it gave me purpose.”

Over the next two years, Mathieson-Segura would film herself; her thoughts on a particularly rough or great day, her chemo appointments, and the little victories she experienced along the way. “I didn’t think of myself as a victim, I thought of myself as having a project. My project was going to get me through,” she said. “And it was going to help other people.” Mathieson-Segura also interviewed with four other women who had been diagnosed with cancer. The group discussed wigs, their treatment process, as well as the difficult path of telling close family and friends about their diagnoses. Christina compiled all of her clips, as well as these interviews, to put together her documentary, titled You’ll Be OK Too.

The documentary premiered last month at the Bellmore Movies and Showplace, to a vast and supportive audience. In many ways, watching the audience was more rewarding to Christina than putting together the documentary had been. She also launched her nonprofit of the same name to continue her work providing resources and community to women at all stages of their battle with cancer.

A lot has changed for Christina since her initial diagnosis, including how strong she truly is. “I realized how powerful I was, that I was in no way a victim. The universe had thrown this at me, and that I was so powerful for maintaining my attitude throughout. The sun is brighter, the flowers bloom more beautifully.” In her life as a business owner and entrepreneur, she wanted to empower other women. She is thrilled to be able to do so through relaying her experiences during this incredibly vulnerable time in her life. “I think we learn [somewhere along the way] to undercut ourselves. I am more focused on empowering these women to be the best they can be. We shouldn’t have to be in a dire situation… We don’t ‘go for it’ until our backs are against the wall, and I think that has to change.”

Christina’s documentary is available to view for free on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/xC0coLr9_lc and her nonprofit website can be found by going to: www.youllbeoktoo.org